CF Bankshares Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CF Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 2,000 shares of CF Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.91%.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

