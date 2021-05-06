CHADS VC Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27,463.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $27,463.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00083475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.02 or 0.00823137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00102935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.26 or 0.09154707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,371,272 coins and its circulating supply is 47,275,932 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

