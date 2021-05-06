Champion Iron Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$1.62 and a 52-week high of C$6.89.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

