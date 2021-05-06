ChatCoin Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $6.13 million and $850,031.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,054.35 or 0.99962293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00047228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012209 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $105.89 or 0.00188828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003632 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

