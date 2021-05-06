Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires 4,495 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.4% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $155.13. 104,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,234. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $154.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

