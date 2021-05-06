Chatham Capital Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Forward Air worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,968,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Forward Air by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 179,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

