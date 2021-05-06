Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 1,330 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,886,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

