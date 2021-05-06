Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 2,054 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Matson worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $66.30. 1,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.82. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $166,375.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,050 shares of company stock valued at $826,614 over the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

