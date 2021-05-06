Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021


Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.51 during trading on Thursday. 3,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

