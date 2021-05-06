Chatham Capital Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 858,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,533,000 after acquiring an additional 105,496 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.