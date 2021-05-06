Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,932 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 71,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $48,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $750,825.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,623 shares of company stock valued at $700,576. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

SYBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

