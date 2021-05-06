Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,077 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,339. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,263 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $51,467.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

