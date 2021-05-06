Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of UFP Technologies worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,550,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,563,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 112,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,925. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $399.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

