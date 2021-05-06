Chatham Capital Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fox Factory worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $149.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $166.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.42.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.