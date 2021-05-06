Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 1,177 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.2% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $823,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 10,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.46. The company had a trading volume of 80,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,976. The company has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

