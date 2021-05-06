Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 1,648 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $4,749,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.93. 7,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $104.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

