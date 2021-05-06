Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

