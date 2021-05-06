Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $55.51.

