Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA remained flat at $$3.98 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,521,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,010. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $230.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

