CIBC Raises Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to $87.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.44% from the stock’s previous close.

LBLCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.70. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $56.70.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

