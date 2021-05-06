Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.64

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.64 and traded as high as C$12.47. Cineplex shares last traded at C$12.17, with a volume of 763,276 shares changing hands.

CGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.64. The company has a market cap of C$770.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The company had revenue of C$52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

