Citadel Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $123,318.93 and $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 53.3% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.