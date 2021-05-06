Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.79. 24,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,351. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

