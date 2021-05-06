Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Releases Earnings Results

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

NYSE CLW traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 591,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Several brokerages have commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

