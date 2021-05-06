Clever DeFi (CLVA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.92 Million

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 27% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.59 or 0.00008189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 26% against the dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $145,744.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00072848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00269090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $644.14 or 0.01148700 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.18 or 0.00801019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,827.70 or 0.99558107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

