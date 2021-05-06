Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $634.20

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 634.20 ($8.29) and traded as high as GBX 687 ($8.98). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 679 ($8.87), with a volume of 291,906 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 634.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 564.15. The company has a market capitalization of £696.35 million and a P/E ratio of 35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

