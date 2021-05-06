Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $612 million-$616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.80 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.94.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET traded down $9.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,850,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,113. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -177.10 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Insiders sold a total of 942,686 shares of company stock valued at $72,261,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.