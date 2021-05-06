CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded down $19.39 on Thursday, hitting $159.10. 393,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

