CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $203.06 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

