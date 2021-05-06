CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.78

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 34957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

