Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. The company had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.73 million. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CODX stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $240.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $30.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on CODX. Maxim Group cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

