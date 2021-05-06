Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.27 million.

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of CDXS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.82. 842,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,422. Codexis has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $755,200 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

