CoinEx Token Price Reaches $0.0773 on Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $54.78 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00084103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00065089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.65 or 0.00802753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00102857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,059.45 or 0.08952993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.