CoinFi (COFI) Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $132,760.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00085494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00061712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.07 or 0.00797617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00101934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.00 or 0.08852846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00047353 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars.

