CoinPoker (CHP) Market Capitalization Hits $6.86 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $2,788.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00084005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.11 or 0.00799639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00102255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,039.77 or 0.08993411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

