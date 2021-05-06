Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Colfax also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.480-0.530 EPS.

Colfax stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,254. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -849.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.58.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,201 shares of company stock worth $2,970,792. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

