Colliers Securities Comments on Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.59.

DLB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,338,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after buying an additional 612,992 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,236,000 after buying an additional 417,273 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,426,000 after buying an additional 331,168 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,403 shares of company stock worth $10,083,743 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

