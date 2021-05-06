Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0107 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $2,297.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,925.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.81 or 0.02513726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.71 or 0.00739753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00075259 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001965 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003613 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

