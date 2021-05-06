Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $63.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 185,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,273,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

