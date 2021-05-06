CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to post sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.06 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2,663.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMM stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

