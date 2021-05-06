Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.55

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.55 and traded as high as C$5.68. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 29,459 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.55. The company has a market cap of C$454.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 87.41%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 883,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,741,450. Insiders have sold a total of 24,400 shares of company stock worth $158,600 in the last quarter.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

