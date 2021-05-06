comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $366.72 million-$373.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.22 million.

NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.54. 264,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,423. The stock has a market cap of $285.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that comScore will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Loop Capital raised comScore from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

