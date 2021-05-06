Conceal Hits Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $87,897.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,015.96 or 1.00327763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00045027 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.42 or 0.00738659 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $736.96 or 0.01319941 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.56 or 0.00346684 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 138.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013543 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00199512 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005172 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,878,204 coins and its circulating supply is 10,555,491 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.