Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Conduent updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

CNDT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

