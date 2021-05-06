Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Strong Earnings

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 58,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,914,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Conduent by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

