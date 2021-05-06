Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Issues Earnings Results

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. Conformis updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Conformis stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 1,745,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,948. The company has a market cap of $148.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.00.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

