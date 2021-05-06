Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 141.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 226,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.08. The stock had a trading volume of 105,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $154.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.