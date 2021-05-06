Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,612 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 111.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,322,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $192.53. 70,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,871. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $184.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.47.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

