Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,128 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.31. 343,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,758,643. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53.

