Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Increased to $2,000.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNSWF. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,020.00.

Shares of CNSWF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,486.72. 123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,444.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,300.89. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $966.51 and a 52-week high of $1,619.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

